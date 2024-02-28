US State Sec. Holds Call With Saudi, UAE Counterparts On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and UAE Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement Blinken and Prince Faisal affirmed the continued cooperation between both nations and Palestine including regional and global partners regarding solving the conflict in Gaza.

The phone call included Washington's commitment in realizing "sustained peace through the establishment of an independent Palestine" as well as the "the importance of ending the conflict in Sudan and preventing further widespread civilian harm," added Miller.

Meanwhile in a phone call with UAE Minister Sheikh Abdullah, Blinken extended his gratitude to the UAE for providing aid to the people of Gaza, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Palestinians soon.

The US and UAE affirmed their shared commitment to building a more secure and prosperous region and underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to Miller. (end)

amm













MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107909660