8-Team Knockout Football Tourney From Today At TRC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K's top tier team J&K Bank FC will lock horns with seven other teams from Kashmir Valley in the 92.7 Big FM Knockout Football Tournament 2024 at Synthetic Turf TRC here.
Two matches will be played on Wednesday. In the first game, J&K Bank will take on Ali Jana FC at 12:00 PM. In the second contest of the day, Sports Council Football Academy will battle Jhelum FC, with kick off at 2:30 PM.
The tourney is being organised by J&K Football Association, J&K Sports Council and
92.7 Big FM.
The other teams taking part in 2024's first official football tournament include Galaxy FC, SSB, DFA Baramulla and STFC Natipora.
J&K Bank is fresh off its Christmas Gold Cup triumph in Jammu. The team beat Downtown Heroes FC 1-0 in the final. However, the Heroes were successful in clinching the 2023 Srinagar Premier League title, and sounding off J&K Bank about its lone powerhouse status in local football. Read Also Sports Council Football Academy Wins AIFF Grassroots Award LG Lays Foundation Stone For Football Turf At Jagti Camp
STFC Natipora is another fantastic to watch out for in this tournament. The Syed Tajudin boys won the All India Gold Cup Football Tournament, beating Dhanbad FC 1-0 in the final.
