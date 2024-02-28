Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Gulmarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A fire broke out in a hotel at famous tourist resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Quoting an F&ES official, news agency GNS reported that they received information about the fire outbreak in a hotel 'Pine Palace Platinum' this morning.“We have sent the men and machinery to the site, though given the intensity of the blaze, it may take time to put out the raging flames.”
The rescue operation continued, when this report was being filed.
More details awaited.
Read Also Residential Quarter Gutted In MLA Hostel Blaze School Building Damaged In Fire Mishap In Srinagar
