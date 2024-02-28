Nigerians protest against soaring prices of essential goods with mass demonstrations

(MENAFN) Thousands of workers, traders, activists, and students took to the streets of major cities in Nigeria on Tuesday to demonstrate against the soaring prices of food, medicine, cooking gas, and other essential goods. The Nigeria Workers' Union initiated a two-day nationwide protest starting from February 27, demanding government intervention to alleviate economic strain exacerbated by the removal of petrol subsidies.



Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, asserted that despite government efforts to thwart the nationwide protests, the union remained steadfast in its resolve. Addressing journalists at the protest site in the capital city of Abuja, Ajaero criticized the government for its perceived lack of commitment to alleviating the economic hardships endured by citizens.



In Lagos, Nigeria's bustling commercial center and the largest city in Africa, demonstrations were staged in public spaces after the police sealed off the Labor Office. Similar protests were also held in Abuja.



However, in northeast Borno State, anti-riot police prevented protesters from marching on the streets.



“The police commissioner said they have a mandate to seal off our secretariat,” Yusuf Inuwa, head of the labor union in Borno, reported to a Turkish news agency.



Kyari Dunoma, the head of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University in northeast Borno and one of the protesters, expressed deep concern over the state of the economy and the rampant inflation plaguing the country. He highlighted the significant increases in prices across various sectors, including food, transportation, medicine, cooking gas, and other essential commodities.



Dunoma attributed the surge in prices to the removal of subsidies on oil, which was announced by President Bola Tinubu in June of the previous year. Since then, the cost of living has escalated dramatically, placing immense financial strain on ordinary citizens.



The inflationary pressures have been palpable, with the country experiencing a sharp rise in inflation to approximately 30 percent in January, marking the highest level in 25 years. These statistics, as reported in the monthly report by the Nigeria National Bureau of Statistics, underscore the severity of the economic challenges facing the nation and the urgent need for effective measures to address them.

