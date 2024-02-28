European stock exchanges close with mixed performance amid varied market sentiments

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges concluded the trading day with a mixed performance, reflecting varied market sentiments across the region. The STOXX Europe 600 index, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 countries, witnessed a marginal uptick of 0.9 points, equivalent to a 0.18 percent increase, ultimately finishing nearly flat at 496.33.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index experienced a slight decline of just 1.28 points, representing a minimal decrease of 0.017 percent, as it closed the session at 7,683. Meanwhile, Spain's IBEX 35 index observed a modest drop of 24 points, or 0.24 percent, concluding the day at 10,113.



In contrast, Germany's DAX 30 index emerged as one of the notable gainers, surging by 133 points, or 0.76 percent, to reach a closing value of 17,556. Similarly, France's CAC 40 index recorded an increase of 18 points, or 0.23 percent, settling at 7,948, while Italy's FTSE MIB index added 148 points, equivalent to a 0.46 percent rise, closing at 32,706.



The mixed performance of European stock exchanges reflects the diverse economic and geopolitical factors influencing investor sentiment across the continent. While some markets experienced modest gains, others faced minor declines, underscoring the nuanced dynamics at play in the European financial landscape.

