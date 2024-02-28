Third Party Logistics Market To Witness High Growth During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The market of third party logistics (3PL) is anticipated to progress at a decent pace during the forecast year. The third party logistics (3PL) services provide complete control over the meticulous and intricate tasks, such as freight forwarding, fulfillment operations, warehouse management, and inventory forecasting. Additionally, the strong presence of the distribution network of the service providers drives market growth.

The third party logistics also provide management of demand fluctuations and help the manufacturers to make their products available and generate higher demand prospects in a particular period. The service providers also maintain better warehouse management and help the manufacturers maintain inventory stocks, where the company does not possess any infrastructure facility and serves as a warehouse.



COVID-19 Impact

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing has taken a serious hit in terms of the production and demand for the products. The demand for third party logistics (3PL) is also expected to decrease in 2020 and 2021. The disruption in the supply chain and value chain, brief periods of lockdown and shutdown, and restrictions on entering the foreign boundaries hamper the market growth.

Key Highlights



The third party logistics (3PL) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period

North America dominates the market on account of the presence of a third party logistics service providers and manufacturers

Asia-Pacific is projected to procure the fastest pace of growth in the market. China has emerged as a center of product sourcing and a substantial consumer of raw materials. Additionally, the increasing effort made by India and Vietnam to progress in marine transportation and logistics operations drives the market growth



Key Players



H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

BDP International

XPO LogisticsInc

DB Schenker Logistics

Burris Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. (Nippon Yusen)

UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.



Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Segmentation

By Mode of Transport



Ground/Roadways Transport

Waterways/ Maritime Transport

Railways Transport

Air Transport



By Industry Vertical



E-commerce and Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Automotive



By Service



Freight forwarding

Warehousing and Distribution (W&D)

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

Value-Added Logistics Services (VALs)

International Transportation Management (ITM)



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





