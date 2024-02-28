Wrangler Unveils Blockchain-Infused Vintage Denim

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In a first for the denim industry, Wrangler has released a limited-edition line of vintage jeans designed to incorporate blockchain technology.

Wrangler's Blockchain-Infused Vintage Denim Unveiled at NFT Paris

Wrangler's new line, made in collaboration with the retro clothing brand MNTGE, has near-field communication (NFC) chip patches on every piece of clothing. You can digitally sign these wearables, with records on the chain showing the famous brand's long past.

The collection had 60 old western shirts and denim jackets, each with an NFC tag that could be read by a phone. When the NFC tags are scanned, they take users to a personalized web page telling Wrangler's 77-year history. This gives customers a better idea of where the brand came from.

Sean Gormley, Wrangler's Global Creative and Concept Director, stressed the importance of connecting customers with the brand's past.“It makes the feeling of being a customer richer if the brand is willing to reveal more about what goes into the product or how it's made,” said Gormley.

MNTGE got old things from the 1970s to the 1990s; some were even found in a barn in Germany. Through the Reborn program, Wrangler wants to tell more stories. Customers can discover their clothes' past by scanning the NFC chip.

The NFC tags are interesting because they have two uses. First, they let you track items using blockchain technology. Gormley proposed updating the garment's information every time it is scanned, sold, or passed on. This feature is meant to set Wrangler apart from resale outlets by giving customers a sense of the brand's authenticity and teaching them about it.

In the same way, Wrangler recently teamed up with Grammy-winning singer Leon Bridges, and the company is now working with vintage clothing and blockchain technology. The 'Mr. Wrangler's NFT, released to honor the brand's 75th anniversary, costs 1.947 Ethereum, about $2,609.17. Whether they are worth the price tag is a matter of personal taste.