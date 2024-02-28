Minor Thrashed, Raped By Social Media Friend In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly thrashed and raped in Delhi by a person she met through social media site Instagram, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident came to light after the girl was found with injuries on her body lying near Dabri Metro Station in the southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the girl went to coaching and thereafter went to meet one known person, whom she had met through Instagram.

"Thereafter she was raped. A case has been registered under appropriate sections and the accused has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway," said the DCP.