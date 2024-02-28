UV-Curable Adhesives Market To Reach US$ 605.4 Million By 2032 At 6.01% CAGR In Latest Study

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report by Resin Type (Silicone, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Other Resin Types), Substrate (Ceramic, Glass, Composites, Metal, Plastics, Rubber and Elastomers, and Others), End User (Medical, Electrical and Electronics, Transportation, Packaging, Furniture, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global UV-curable adhesives market size reached US$ 352.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 605.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.01% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uv-curable-adhesives-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the UV-Curable Adhesive Industry:

Growing Demand in Electronics Manufacturing:

The rising employment of ultraviolet (UV)-curable adhesive market in the production of electronics is propelling the market growth. These adhesives are highly valued for their rapid curing times when exposed to UV light, offering an efficient bonding solution that enhances production speeds and product throughput. This characteristic is particularly beneficial in the assembly of electronic components, where quick and strong adhesion is essential to maintain the pace of manufacturing lines and ensure the durability and reliability of electronic devices. Moreover, the ability of UV-curable adhesive to cure at room temperature reduces energy utilization and the risk of thermal damage to sensitive electronic components is appealing to manufacturers seeking cost-effective and safe adhesive solutions.

Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Trends:

UV-curable adhesives are recognized for their low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, making them a more environment-friendly option compared to traditional solvent-based adhesives. The growing implementation of stringent reforms to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of industries is prompting manufacturers to adopt greener alternatives. UV-curable adhesives not only comply with these environmental standards but also offer superior performance characteristics, such as high bond strength and durability. This combination of environmental compliance and high-quality performance aligns with the growing trend of sustainability within industries, encouraging them to integrate UV-curable adhesives into their production processes.

Technological Advancements and Material Innovations:

Continuous research and development (R&D) efforts are leading to the introduction of new formulations that cure faster, offer improved adhesion to a wider range of substrates, and exhibit enhanced resistance to temperatures and chemicals. These innovations not only extend the application range of UV-curable adhesives but also improve their performance in demanding environments. Additionally, advancements in photoinitiator technologies are optimizing the curing process, allowing for deeper penetration and curing of thicker layers, which opens up new possibilities for product design and assembly. Furthermore, the development of new resin chemistries is broadening the suitability of UV-curable adhesives for various industrial applications, including medical devices, automotive components, and consumer goods.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global UV-Curable Adhesive Industry:



3M Company

Beacon Adhesives Inc.

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Denka Company Limited

Dow Corning Corporation (Dow Chemical Company)

Dymax Corporation

Epoxy Technology (Meridian Adhesives Group LLC)

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Master Bond Inc.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Permabond LLC Sika AG.

UV-Curable Adhesive Market Report Segmentation:

By Resin Type:



Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy Other Resin Types

Acrylic holds the biggest market share due to its superior adhesion properties, fast curing times, and versatility across a wide range of substrates.

By Substrate:



Ceramic

Glass

Composites

Metal

Plastics

Rubber and Elastomers Others

Based on the substrate, the market has been classified into ceramic, glass, composites, metal, plastics, rubber and elastomers, and others.

By End User:



Medical

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Packaging

Furniture Others

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into medical, electrical and electronics, transportation, packaging, furniture, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market attributed to the increasing electronics and automotive production and the presence of leading manufacturing industries in the region.

Global UV-Curable Adhesive Market Trends:

The growing integration of UV-curable adhesives with 3D printing technologies, particularly in additive manufacturing processes where precision and material compatibility are paramount, is offering a favorable market outlook. This integration allows for the creation of complex components with high durability and strength, opening up new applications in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and customized medical devices.

Furthermore, the development of light emitting diode (LED) UV curing technologies is offering an energy-efficient, long-lasting, and eco-friendly curing method compared to traditional mercury lamp curing. This advancement aligns with the shift towards sustainability and reduced energy utilization in industrial processes.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163