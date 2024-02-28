The New Maison Margiela Fragrances Pop Up Store For The First Time In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANSlife) Maison Margiela Fragrances in partnership with Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd. its exclusive distributor in India, has opened its first fragrance pop-up store in Mumbai at Jio World Drive. The new pop-up store offers a full line-up of the house's iconic REPLICA perfume collection as well as a selection of home scenting and bath and body products.

Enter a sophisticated, luxurious scent-uary that is set to evoke memories through a series of olfactory delight and visual storytelling. Bathed in a full off-white, sleek interior, the minimalist space is accented by pastel-coloured acrylic tubes above the head that artistically mimic a pearlescent rainbow.

Upon entering the pop-up store, shoppers are welcomed by a full display of 15 REPLICA fragrances on an island pedestal as they embark on a personal memory-evoking journey.

Within the pop-up, a beautiful set-up REPLICA discovery wall showcases the iconic fragrance range, each accompanied by a key visual that represents the memory or emotion of the scent. This further allows shoppers to cathartically relive those momentous memories, feelings, provenance, or periods in time, either with themselves or with those whom they cherish.

On the opposite side of the discovery wall is the home scenting and bath and body wall that holds a range of candles, home sprays, shower gels, body lotions, and hand creams, to complement shoppers' fragrance lifestyle in their living spaces and personal time.

Shoppers are also able to“immortalise” their favourite memory with a photo print-out that can be inserted into a specially designed fragrance cotton pouch at the personalisation area in the boutique. This special service is complimentary with every purchase of a 100ml REPLICA perfume bottle.

Feel the care and comfort of REPLICA's bath and body collection which has been formulated with high-quality ingredients and finished in Maison Margiela's iconic stitch packaging. Available in shower gel, body lotion, and hand cream in the signature Lazy Sunday Morning, these products let you relive cherished memories throughout the day.

Commenting on the partnership, Biju Kassim, Customer Care Associate and CEO of Beauty at Shoppers Stop said,“Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd. is proud to be part of Maison Margiela Fragrances' journey in India, bringing a world-class fragrance and lifestyle experience to the heart of Mumbai. The Maison Margiela Fragrances pop-up store is set to be a destination for those seeking a sensory adventure and a personalized touch to their fragrance journey.”

GSSBB and Maison Margiela welcome you to Indulge in a luxurious sanctuary of scents that artfully evoke memories through a captivating blend of olfactory pleasures and visual storytelling at the pop-up store in Jio World Drive.

Visit the new Maison Margiela fragrance pop-up store at Jio World Drive, outside Tira Store; opening hours are 11 am to 10 pm

