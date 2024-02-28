Qatar Paper Packaging Products Market Outlook, Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Qatar Paper Packaging Products Market Report by Product Type (Folding Cartons, Paper Cups, Paper Bags, Paper Food Boxes), and Region 2024-2032 “, The Qatar paper packaging products market size reached US$ 415.1 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 741.6 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during

2024-2032.

Paper packaging products encompass a wide range of items made from paper or paperboard materials, utilized for packaging of various goods and protecting them during storage, transportation, and display. It includes corrugated boxes, paper bags, cartons, envelopes, and wrapping paper. It can be engineered to provide varying levels of strength and durability suitable for different packaging requirements. It is renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable, contributing to environmental conservation and reducing carbon footprint. It is generally more affordable compared to other packaging materials, offering cost savings to businesses. It can be customized in terms of size, shape, design, and printing to meet specific branding and marketing needs.

Qatar Paper Packaging Products Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising implementation of regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste, including bans or restrictions on certain types of plastic packaging, represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth in Qatar. Additionally, the growing shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions due to the commitment of the country to reduce its carbon footprint and manage waste more effectively is driving the demand for recyclable and biodegradable paper packaging products. Apart from this, increasing advances in technology and innovation in paper packaging production, such as improved durability and functionality of paper products, are expanding their applications. This is making paper packaging an attractive option for businesses looking for versatile and sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, rising efforts to optimize supply chains, including the use of local raw materials and the establishment of efficient distribution networks, are reducing costs and lead times, making paper packaging a more attractive option for businesses. Furthermore, the growing emergence of quick service restaurants (QSRs), which frequently rely on paper-based products for their convenience, disposability, and ability to be customized with branding, is offering a favorable market outlook in the country. Besides this, the increasing employment of paper packaging, including boxes, tubes, and wraps for packaging various cosmetics and skincare products due to its premium feel, customization options, and sustainability credentials, is strengthening the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Folding Cartons



Straight Line Boxes





Tissue Boxes





Pharmaceutical Boxes





French Fries Boxes



Others



Auto Lock Bottom Boxes





Gift Item Boxes





Food Item Boxes

Others

Paper Cups



Paper Cup 4-7-8 oz



Paper Cup 12-16-22 oz



Paper Cup with Handle 7-9-oz



Paper Cup Double Wall & Ripple Embossing 12-16 oz

Paper Bucket

Paper Bags



Kraft Paper Bag with Twisted Handle



Kraft Paper Bag with Flat Handle

Flat Bottom Paper Bag

Paper Food Boxes



Burger Boxes Tray Boxes

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Al Bayader International LLC

Al Zaini Converting Industries

Breezpack, Ecoleaf Packaging & Printing Co.

Golden Paper Cups Manufacturing Co. LLC

Jana International Co Papercut Factory

