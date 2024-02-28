Computer Numerical Control Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A computer numerical control (CNC) machine is an entirely automated computer-controlled solution for metalworking tools. This machine is a vital asset in the machine tools business because of its benefits across numerous end-user industry verticals, including the automotive and manufacturing sectors. For example, CNC increases productivity and improves precision and accuracy in machining performance. CNC machines are controlled mainly by software languages such as computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and vector. These software programs allow CNC machines to be operated with precision and accuracy in mass production businesses.

The expansion of the global

computer numerical control market

is driven by increased productivity, time efficiency, and precision & accuracy in metalworking industries, such as the automotive and industrial sectors. In addition, government efforts such as "Make in India" and "Made in China 2025" in the Asian area are driving the expansion of this industry.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Demand in Mass Production Plants to Drive the Global Computer Numerical Control Market

CNC systems have become more widespread in mass production facilities due to their ability to generate high-precision components and parts. Moreover, the various approaches, such as CAD and CAM, used in CNC to make standard parts using machine tools are interchangeable. In addition, implementing CNC in manufacturing facilities directly impacts cost reduction and a substantial output and product quality increase. Thus, the aforementioned CNC capabilities influence the growth of end-user industries such as the automotive, aerospace, and military sectors, thereby increasing the demand for CNC machines in mass production facilities.

Increase in Application Areas to Provide Opportunities for the Global Computer Numerical Control Market

Advanced software and hardware interfaces on CNC machines benefit industries, including the automotive and aerospace sectors. Some industries that utilize CNC machining centers include metal removal, metal fabrication, the Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) business, lettering& engraving systems, and routing & drilling activities. The metal removal business employs CNC for metal removal performed by various machine tools, including lathe, milling machine, boring machine, shaping machine, reamer, and drill. Additionally, CNC machines are utilized for multiple machining processes, including flame or plasma cutting, welding, shearing, laser cutting, punching, and shaping. As a result of these extensive uses of CNC machines in many sectors, the computer numerical control market is expected to experience a spike in growth throughout the forecast period.

In addition, numerous firms, such as Optomec and Titan Robotics, have implemented 3D printers in their manufacturing facilities to lower production costs. For example, in October 2016, Titan Robotics offered a strategy to integrate a pellet extrusion system into the Atlas 3D printer, enabling it to print swiftly using a pellet extruder and complete the production process using a CNC machine. During the projected period, these developments in CNC products are anticipated to create profitable prospects for market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global computer numerical control market was valued at USD 17430 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 29 670 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

By machine tool type, the global computer numerical control market is categorized into lathe, mills, routers, grinders, and others (plasma cutters, drill press, electric discharge machining, welding, and winding machines). The lathes segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the global computer numerical control market is segregated into aerospace & defense, automobile, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial machinery, and others (metal & mining and transportation). The industry machinery segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global computer numerical control market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing need for automation in the manufacturing sector in countries such as India, China, and Japan, fast industrialization, and an improving regional economy have fueled the expansion of the Asia-Pacific market for computer numerical control. Due to Asia-strong Pacific's growth potential and high-income generation, leading regional firms are producing advanced products with enhanced features to expand their market reach. For instance, in January 2020, China-based CNC machining company PTJ Factory introduced innovative tools.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 8415 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. According to the 2018 World Machine Tool Survey, Germany and Italy are among the top five global consumers of machine tools. Germany supplied 8.8% of machine tool consumption, while Italy contributed 5.8%. Europe is the market leader in terms of exports for the car component industry. The presence of well-established vital players, innovation in solutions, rise in adoption of manufacturing technology, rise in Industry 4.0 trend, and surge in import/export operations are expected to boost demand for CNC products in European nations.

North America is the third largest region. The market for computer numerical control in North America is anticipated to grow at a stable rate due to the region's rising consumption and import/export of machining equipment. In 2019, the United States exported machine tools for planning, shaping, slotting, broaching, gear cutting, gear grinding or gear finishing, sawing, and cutting-off, according to the International Trade Association. In addition, the expansion of the computer numerical control market in North America has been supported by the rapid adoption of innovative industrial technology and the rise in manufacturing automation. Moreover, according to the World Machine Tool Survey by Gardner Intelligence, the United States was the second largest consumer of machine tools in 2018, which significantly impacted the expansion of the computer numerical control industry in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The companies profiled in the global computer numerical control market include Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Bosch Rexroth AG, Fagor Automation, FANUC Corporation, Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., HAAS Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Soft Servo Systems Inc.

Market News



March 2022 -

FANUC started the development of NC (numerical control) in 1955 and has unwaveringly devoted its business to factory automation. Since the start of production of the first NC in 1958, the accumulated production has increased steadily, resulting in 10,000 units in 1974, 1 million units in 1998, 2 million units in 2007, 3 million units in 2013, 4 million units in 2018, culminating in a total of 5 million units in February 2022.

September 2022 -

The planar system ctrlx flow6d from Bosch Rexroth is innovative. Planar systems offer immense promise for a wide range of industry verticals. Bosch Rexroth has advanced contactless high-performance transport and positioning with ctrlx flow6d. Moving platforms, sometimes known as movers, are moved on a horizontal, vertical, or above the working surface. Each mover operates with high speed and accuracy across six degrees of freedom - without causing friction or pollution. Integrating ctrlx automation into the automation toolkit ctrlx automation produces a comprehensive solution with a compact control system and apps that expand the range of available capabilities.



Global Computer Numerical Control Market: Segmentation

By Machine Tool Type



Lathes

Mills

Routers

Grinders

Others



By Industry Vertical



Aerospace & Defense

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Industry Machinery

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific







