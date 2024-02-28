Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of connected devices that execute a single or a group of functions. Networking technology connects various system components using software, electronics, sensors, and wireless chips. IoT technology provides the framework for many businesses to transform digitally, enabling them to improve outdated procedures by creating and monitoring new business models. Businesses and service providers have recognized IoT as a crucial accelerator for accelerating digital transformation and unleashing operational efficiencies.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices and Technology Proliferation Drives the Global Market

The growing trend of adopting linked devices in both the residential and industrial sectors positively impacts the IoT market. Voice assistant modules are becoming more prevalent in the home market, which has boosted the use of smart appliances like Bluetooth speakers, smart thermostats, lights, and metering systems. According to Metova's research, the categories of IoT devices that are owned the most commonly are smart Bluetooth trackers (over 30%), smart thermostats (63%), and home retrofit devices (70%), which continue to be the most popular goods that customers find fascinating. These factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Proliferation of New Devices and Cost Effectiveness Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Advanced primary technologies and many devices have aided IoT technologies. New sensors, increased computer power, and reliable mobile communication will make further development in the upcoming years conceivable. Sensor technology in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices will become more affordable, sophisticated, and accessible. New sensor applications, such as extensive monitoring and detection, will be available for this accessibility and affordability. Additionally, the introduction of 5G will enhance mobile connectivity and open up new applications for experiences like augmented and virtual reality. Finally, the requirement to connect existing IT equipment to the IoT will drive growth in the IoT market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is a region that has embraced technological advances like AL and IoT early on. The market in these developing economies offers a sizable advantage when adopting industrial automation due to the absence of the burden of rebuilding current machine investments and automation systems. China's use of technology is causing the IoT market in the region to grow. Many companies are implementing IoT solutions to increase their competitiveness in niche markets. According to an Ovum survey, Chinese companies use IoT to increase their competitiveness. Furthermore, it looks like India is introducing cutting-edge technologies preferably. The country offers an opportunity to extensively use cutting-edge technologies to generate economies of scale.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85%, generating USD 589.49 billion during the forecast period. Modern manufacturing facilities in the US employ new technology and innovations to produce things of exceptional quality more quickly and cheaply. Robots are anticipated to play a significant role in restoring American jobs, boosting manufacturing output, and helping businesses adapt to changing consumer preferences. As the next wave of IoT is based upon AI, the convergence of AI and IoT is being advocated by companies like SAS Software as one of the future technologies that will emerge from the current technologies that are changing American manufacturing. It has been reported that the Wanda Quicktouch IoT buttons from Visionstate Corp. have been installed in Vancouver, Canada, hospitals.

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. To benefit from the advantages of the Internet of Things (IoT), the United Kingdom takes a risk with its market position. The British textile company Coats also utilized Microsoft's technology to monitor environmental compliance at all of its manufacturing sites worldwide. They are installing the sensors at the factory allowed for tracking and updating wastewater pollution operations, which pushed the company to ensure that pertinent regulations were followed as soon as possible. The UK government has begun a consultation process to regulate consumer Internet of Things (IoT) security because the UK is one of the world's most important marketplaces for cutting-edge home solutions.

Key Highlights



The global Internet of Things (IoT) market was valued at USD 813.29 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,483.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on components, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is bifurcated into hardware, software/platform, connectivity, and services. The hardware segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user vertical, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is bifurcated into manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, residential, government, insurance, and other end-user verticals. The manufacturing segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global internet of things (IoT) market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market's major key players are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Aruba Networks Inc. (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Market News



In June 2022,Cisco's improved converged network solution assists service providers in creating a future-proof internet while reducing expenses.

In September 2022, PTC introduced Onshape and Arena Connection to speed up product development and supply chain management.



Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market: Segmentation

By Component



Hardware

Software/Platform

Connectivity

Services



By End-User Vertical



Manufacturing

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Residential

Government

Insurance

Other End-User Verticals



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA







