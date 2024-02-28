Charting A Path Forward: The Global Fragility Act’S Impact On Haiti’S Systemic Challenges

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Washington, DC, February 27th, 2024 – In light of Haiti's complex and longstanding challenges, a comprehensive approach is needed to address the root causes of instability and insecurity. Past events, including the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and escalating criminal gang activity, have underscored the urgent need for sustainable solutions to promote peace, security, and development in Haiti .

The Global Fragility Act (GFA) and its 10-Year Strategic Plan for Haiti offer a unique opportunity to address these issues comprehensively. Drawing insights from the Women in International Security report, we recognize that gender-specific issues, such as gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality, play a significant role in perpetuating Haiti's fragility.

At the heart of our mission lies a commitment to empowering women and girls, enhancing their economic agency, and ensuring their meaningful participation in decision-making processes. To this end, we propose four key recommendations:

Increasing Women's Economic Agency: Through collaboration with the Haitian Ministry of the Economy and local NGOs, we advocate for the creation of a pilot project to support the women-led informal sector, particularly in areas heavily impacted by violence.

Enhancing the Ministry of Women's Affairs : Strengthening the capacity of the Ministry of Women's Affairs is crucial to enforcing existing laws on gender equality and promoting women's empowerment initiatives.

Education for Children : Investing in education is essential for long-term stability and economic growth. We urge Haiti to prioritize education initiatives, drawing inspiration from successful models in other countries, to ensure quality education for all children, regardless of gender or socioeconomic status.

Mobilizing the Haitian Diaspora : Leveraging the expertise and resources of the Haitian diaspora is vital for sustainable development in Haiti. By engaging diaspora organizations and granting voting rights to Haitians living abroad, we can harness their potential to drive positive change.

In collaboration with local stakeholders and international partners, we remain committed to supporting Haiti's journey towards peace, stability, and prosperity. The challenges ahead are daunting, but with concerted efforts and innovative approaches, we believe that a brighter future is within reach.

