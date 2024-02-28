Hernia Mesh Devices Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Hernia Mesh Devices Market Report by Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Femoral Hernia, and Others), Mesh (Biologic Mesh, Synthetic Mesh), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “,The global hernia mesh devicesmarket size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.88% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hernia-mesh-devices-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hernia Mesh Devices Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Hernia Conditions:

The market is growing because hernia problems such as femoral, inguinal, and incisional hernias are becoming more common among the general population. A multitude of causes, including aging populations, rising obesity rates, and an increase in surgical procedures that put people at risk for incisional hernias, are to blame for this. Because hernias continue to be among the most common disorders requiring surgical intervention, there is an increasing need for long-lasting, safe, and successful hernia repair methods, such as mesh devices. Surgeons and patients alike choose hernia mesh devices due to their advantages over traditional repair techniques, which include lower recurrence rates and quicker recovery periods.

Technological Advancements in Mesh Materials:

The goal of manufacturers is to create composite, lightweight, biocompatible meshes that reduce the risk of problems like rejection, infections, and persistent discomfort following surgery. Through improved mesh integration with human tissue, decreased recurrence risk, and accelerated healing, these developments seek to enhance patient outcomes. Surgeons now have a multitude of options to choose from, each one customized to meet the unique needs of their patients, thanks to the development of synthetic materials that are both absorbable and non-absorbable and the utilization of natural tissues in mesh fabrication. The ongoing advancement of mesh technology is essential to satisfying the growing need for hernia repair procedures that are more effective and patient-friendly.

Rising Focus on Quality-of-Life Post-Surgery:

Both patients and healthcare professionals are highlighting the long-term consequences on lifestyle, comfort, and general well-being in addition to the surgical procedure's success in treating hernias. The need for hernia mesh devices that not only efficiently repair the hernia with a low risk of recurrence but also guarantee controlled post-operative pain and a prompt return to normal activities is being driven by this. These patient-centric outcomes, which spur innovation and acceptance, are aligned with the creation of meshes that lessen the perception of foreign bodies and the likelihood of chronic pain or discomfort following surgery. As patients' expectations for their post-surgery quality of life continue to rise, so does the demand for sophisticated hernia mesh devices designed to meet these needs.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hernia Mesh Devices Industry:



B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cook Group Incorporated

Deep Blue Medical Advances Inc.

GEM Srl, Herniamesh S. R. L.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Novus Scientific AB

Samyang Holding Corporation

Stryker Corporation W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Hernia Mesh Devices Market Report Segmentation:

By Hernia Type:



Inguinal Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia Others

Inguinal hernia exhibits a clear dominance in the market, as it is the most common type of hernia, accounting for most hernia repair surgeries.

By Mesh:



Biologic Mesh Synthetic Mesh

Synthetic mesh holds the biggest market share due to its widespread acceptance, durability, and lower cost.

By End User:



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Hospitals represent the largest segment. They are the primary centers for hernia surgeries, equipped with the necessary infrastructure and specialized personnel to perform these procedures.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the existence of key market players driving innovation and adoption of hernia mesh devices.

Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market Trends:

The industry is being positively impacted by the increasing availability of smart hernia meshes, which integrate biosensors and connected technology. These cutting-edge meshes can even give tailored medication therapy right to the surgery site while keeping an eye on the healing process and early detection of potential issues. By addressing the need for improved post-operative care and surveillance, this invention may help lower the frequency of problems and the requirement for repeat surgery.

The industry is expanding due in part to the use of 3D printing technology in the production of hernia meshes. Adjustable 3D-printed meshes may be made to meet each patient's unique anatomy and requirements, which enhances the efficiency and fit of hernia surgeries.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163