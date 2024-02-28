Uddika Premarathne Resigns From Parliament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Member of Parliament Uddika Premarathne representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, from the Anuradhapura district, resigned from Parliament.
He tendered his letter of resignation from his position as a Member of Parliament to the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne.
Accordingly, in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the Secretary General of the Parliament is to inform the Chairman of the Election Commission that the seat of Uddika Premarathne, Member of Parliament in the Ninth Parliament, is vacant.
