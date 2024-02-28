Ethereum As Crypto Growth Driver

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market settles at a $2 trillion cap level, up 0.8% on the day. Altcoins are once again driving growth, while the first coin is flat, losing 0.5% in 24 hours, and Ethereum is up 2.5%. BNB adds just under 2%, enjoying a resurgence of interest in cryptocurrency trading. XRP and Cardano both lose 1%, dragging the market back down.
MENAFN28022024000156011031ID1107909470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.