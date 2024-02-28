Bitcoin Tears The Bears Apart Again

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The price of the leading cryptocurrency rose decisively during active trading in the US, and in the illiquid Asian session, we saw a wave of stop orders triggered, which at times took the price to $57. Such high levels were last seen in December 2021.
