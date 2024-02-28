Bitcoin Tears The Bears Apart Again

Market picture

The price of the leading cryptocurrency rose decisively during active trading in the US, and in the illiquid Asian session, we saw a wave of stop orders triggered, which at times took the price to $57. Such high levels were last seen in December 2021.



Nevertheless, bitcoin sees no significant barriers to growth to levels just above $60K. Bitcoin can quickly go there or around the historical highs at $69K, but the subsequent growth may require a few months of consolidation.



Growth breeds optimism, and now there is a proliferation of predictions that the price will soon reach six figures. In our view, the chances of a price rise above $100K exceed 50% in the 9–12-month horizon. And if markets come under pressure from an economic slowdown, it could take more than a year to reach a new level.

