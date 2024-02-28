Putin Explains Why Russia Doesn't Pose A Threat To Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Tucker Carlson began his interview of President Vladimir Putin with the words,“On February 24, 2022, you addressed your country in your nationwide address when the conflict in Ukraine started....”



Clearly the war in Ukraine was the motivation and central topic for the interview.

But precisely what Putin had to say about the Ukraine war and its bearing on the future has been lost amid frantic cries that Carlson is a“traitor” or“useful idiot” for so much as speaking with the Russian president.



Putin declares Russia not a threat to EU

The interview comes at a time when near-apocalyptic warnings are being issued by the US foreign-policy establishment.

Should Putin prevail in Ukraine, Americans are warned, he will next occupy nearby nations such as Poland and the Baltics.

Then, the story goes, he will march across the European continent in a frenzy of conquest, requiring the US to send troops to fight in Europe.

The message is,“Be very afraid – and pony up the tax money for a mission Ukraine.”

Is this all-too-familiar call to fund a war in a faraway place with no clear importance for the US reasonable?

Tucker Carlson raised this crucial question in a simple and pointed way, and Putin's reply was unambiguous and unequivocal.

Here is the relevant exchange from the transcript (italics added):

“Vladimir Putin :

They [NATO] are trying to

fuel the

Russian threat.

“Tucker Carlson :

The

threat I

think you were referring to

is Russian invasion of

Poland, Latvia

– expansionist behavior. Can you imagine a

scenario where you send Russian troops to

Poland?

“Putin :

Only in

one case: if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in

Poland, Latvia or

anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest. It's just threat-mongering.