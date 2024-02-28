Carrying Out Research About HIV Whole Genome Using A Kit Now Available In The USA

(MENAFN- Pressat)



Access to a comprehensive Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) kit for HIV Whole Genome genotyping. Ability to screen genomic variations in all HIV-1 genome genes targeted by current and under development HIV-1 inhibitors.

Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., the US affiliate of ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD), a Euronext-listed French company, is pleased to announce the availability in the USA, of an assay enabling HIV whole genome genotyping by sequencing.

DeepChek® Assay Whole Genome HIV-1 Genotyping has been developed for use with the leading next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and includes optimized multiplex PCR master mixes with primers to amplify RNA and proviral DNA inputs with manual or automated library preparations.

The comprehensive assay is offering a global screening of mutations on all HIV-1 genomic targets related to HIV-1 inhibitors (reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs, NNRTIs, NRTTIs), protease inhibitors, integrase and integrase strand transfer inhibitors, capsid inhibitors, attachment and post-attachment inhibitors, and fusion inhibitors) including the new drugs like lenacapavir and cabenuva.

This comprehensive kit is intended for use in discovering and developing medical knowledge related to HIV-1 mutations prevalence and emergence and their possible impact of drug resistance. By analyzing the genetic sequences of HIV-1, one can monitor and control the evolution of the HIV-1 virus, build databases linking mutation patterns and treatment response to develop and update HIV drug resistance interpretation algorithms to optimize antiretroviral therapy strategies, and identify earlier drug resistant viruses to prevent HIV drug resistance transmission. This assay is of interest for either national or international research and public health initiatives.

The company offers an array of Research Use Only kits for use on NGS platforms and for some on Sanger sequencing platforms. This offer includes general laboratory product (GLP) reagents that enable diverse sequencing methods for a variety of sample types and throughput needs. DeepChek® library preparation reagents and universal adapters are for next generation sequencing.

The sequencing outputs can be analyzed with specific downstream sequencing analysis software (e.g. DeepChek® Software) to reduce laboratory staff burden and to alleviate the need for specialized bioinformatics expertise or on the contrary with using generic bioinformatics software and tools for more advanced research teams.

Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Sales & Marketing explained that“there is a trend for microbiology laboratories to further implement NGS-based technologies in plus of capillary electrophoresis (Sanger) sequencing to perform genotyping analyses on traditional genes but also on additional targets or even the whole genome. Our portfolio should fulfill laboratories in the USA to work on new research projects, such as epidemiological studies related to mutations linked to HIV-1 capsid or entry inhibitors.”

ABOUT ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC & ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC is an affiliate of ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD), a company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used by trained laboratory teams in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and sequencing workflows.

Please consult ABL team for further information about registration status of the ABL products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA is based in Newburyport (Massachusetts) with warehouse facilities in Fairfield (New Jersey).

