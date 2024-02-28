ABL Diagnostics And AB ANALITICA Join Forces To Offer Microbiology Genotyping Solutions In Italy.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement to confer to AB ANALITICA ( ) the rights to promote and commercialize ABLD assays and software systems to all laboratories in Italy.

Primarily focusing on PCR assays and secured downstream analysis systems covering many infectious diseases like HIV, Viral Hepatitis, Respiratory Viruses..., AB ANALITICA will be able to offer innovative solutions to laboratories willing to implement such tests for clinical diagnostics or research, through Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) or Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.

“Through its expertise on molecular biology and its experience in Italy since 1990, AB ANALITICA managed to demonstrate its commitment and willingness to provide excellence to microbiology laboratories in all regions of Italy. We are pleased to undertake ABL Diagnostics portfolio and offer to our clients new solutions for Microbiology Genotyping through DNA sequencing“ said Alberto Bortolato, Sales and Business Development Manager at AB ANALITICA.

“Our network of distributors has been in constant expansion for a decade now. We are glad to onboard AB ANALITICA in order to be in a position to offer together, robust and comprehensive solutions to all laboratories in Italy willing to implement simple and innovative sequencing-based solutions.” added Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics as ABL Diagnostics .

The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

For further information, please visit

ABOUT AB ANALITICA

AB ANALITICA was established in the year 1990 in Padua in the Veneto region (north-east Italy) and is a company is specialized in the development and the sale of diagnostic systems for professional use. Through our highly qualified and committed researchers as well as constant collaboration with research institutes, universities, and hospitals we have gained the scientific knowledge and experience that allow AB ANALITICA to develop and produce high-quality, innovative and safe diagnostic systems that are in line with the most recent medical guidelines.

We at AB ANALITICA are particularly aware of emerging technologies and the requirements of the diagnostic market, and are continuously investing in our research and development department, which is involved in advanced molecular biology diagnostics in microbiology, virology, oncology, and genetics. Our main competences cover diagnostics based on qualitative and quantitative determination of nucleic acids by molecular biology methods, the development and implementation of biobanking management systems as well as in vivo and in vitro diagnostics using breath test and stable isotopes.

AB ANALITICA has a sales agent network that covers the entire Italian territory and we collaborate with local distributors in many export countries.

AB ANALITICA is certified according to UNI EN ISO 9001 and UNI EN ISO 13485 for the design, development, production and trade of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVD) in the fields of infectious diseases, in hematology, in oncology and genetic testing, in pharmacogenetics, breath tests, Next Gene Sequencing (NGS), automated solutions for sample preparation for in-vitro diagnostics as well as technical assistance for these systems. In addition AB ANALITICA markets and provides technical assistance for instruments for in-vitro diagnostics and offers laboratory services for clinical chemistry analyses.

