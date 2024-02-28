Ukraine's General Staff: 102 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 8 missile attacks and 75 airstrikes, as well as 141 attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy launched air strikes on Chernatske, Chuykivka, Khrapivshchyna, Hrabovske, Yunakivka, and Pustohorod of the Sumy region; Bolohivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region; Vyimka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomaiske, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region; Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Molodizhne of the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

Debris from downed Shahed UAV causes fire in

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka, and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks near Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the defense forces are continuing to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and west of Pobieda in the Donetsk region. The enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 29 times, and four more enemy attacks were repelled in the areas south of Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the defense forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the defense forces are maintaining their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupying forces. Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, they launched two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers are causing losses in manpower and equipment to the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force targeted 15 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. Additionally, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down one Russian Su-34 fighter jet and four reconnaissance UAVs.

The Ukrainian missile troops struck 4 enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 2 artillery units, 1 air defense system, and 2 radar stations.