Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA)

--

1904 -- Kuwait's seventh Ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah approved the establishment of a British post office in Kuwait.

1957 -- The first census showed Kuwait's population at 206,473 people, including 132,058 males and 74,415 females, with 113,622 Kuwaitis - 59,154 males and 54,468 females - 92,851 expatriates, making up 45 percent of the country's population.

1972 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah opened the country's first-ever telecommunication center, with two transmission stations launched and Sheikh Sabah making a phone call from one of the stations.

1979 -- Dr. George Abouna led a team of surgeons to carry out the first kidney transplant operation in Kuwait and Gulf region.

1991 -- Iraq agreed to all UN Security Council resolutions, ordering soldiers to stop the battle. International forces confirmed the arrest of 163,000 Iraqi soldiers.

1991 -- Kuwait Radio resumed transmission from Kuwait following the liberation from Iraqi invaders.

2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was decorated by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa with the Al-Khalifa Order (Al-Khalifiah) in appreciation of Kuwait's positions and deep-rooted relations.

2005 -- Ministry of Electricity and Water launched the second phase of a gas turbines station in the South Al-Zour area, built by Germany's Siemens with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, in an event attended by German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder participates.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law over rights of people with special needs and sons of Kuwaiti mothers, granting them right to health care, education and jobs.

2017 -- Kuwait Municipality launched an online construction license service. (end) gta