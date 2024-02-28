Switzerland Not Going Cashless Anytime Soon, Central Bank Survey Finds

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The country is still in love with bank notes and coins, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday, despite the growth of mobile payment apps and predictions of a cashless society.



This content was published on February 23, 2024 - 10:42 2 minutes Reuters

Cash remains the most widely accepted payment method for customer-facing businesses, such as shops and restaurants, ahead of payment via apps like Google Pay, the study found.

Around 92% of companies which operate face-to-face businesses in Switzerland accept cash, while just 59% accept payment via apps.

+ Read more: cash in Switzerland is still popular, but increasingly less so

The findings of the Swiss National Bank's survey contrast with the experience of countries like Sweden which have become increasingly cashless.

Still, mobile apps are becoming more popular, with their acceptance level up from 40% in 2021, and they are now more accepted than credit and debit cards in Switzerland.

For Swiss companies that deal with clients remotely – such as online, or by email or telephone – bank transfers are the most popular way to accept payment, followed by invoices, then cash, the study found.

The availability and acceptance of physical money has become a political theme in Switzerland, where bank notes have traditionally been popular even for big purchases like cars.

Campaigners have raised concerns about younger and older people being marginalized because they lack access to payment apps or cards, while the number of banks and cash machines is declining.

Two referendums on the topic of acceptance of cash under Switzerland's tradition of direct democracy are currently in various stages after collecting nearly 200,000 signatures.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

