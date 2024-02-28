Swiss Court Rejects Appeal Of Ex-Boxer Convicted Of Murdering Husband

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A court in Bern has sentenced a former world boxing champion to 18 years in prison, an increase on the initial sentence.

This content was published on February 23, 2024 - 12:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Brazilian-born woman was convicted of killing her husband with a baseball bat in Interlaken in autumn 2020. The woman vehemently denied the offence.

However, the High Court said on Friday that the evidence was conclusive and that a very clear picture had emerged of what happened.

Strong emotions had been involved in the crime: for example, the perpetrators had destroyed the victim's mobile phone. Investigators also found the victim's wedding ring in a pool of blood at the crime scene. This all points to a offence connected to a relationship, the court said.

+ Read more: what does a“life sentence” in Switzerland entail?

The perpetrators must also have had a key to the flat. The court considered indications that a third party had climbed onto the balcony and entered through the open door to be implausible.

The police had investigated in all directions and conducted over 60 interviews, the court added, and there could therefore be no question of a poorly-conducted case.

The defence lawyer had demanded an acquittal for the defendant, while the public prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of 18.5 years and an expulsion from the country for 14 years.

The judgement can still be appealed to the Federal Court, the highest in Switzerland.

The accused won the championship title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in 2018. She ran a boxing gym in Interlaken.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .