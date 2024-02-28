'Dialogue': Does Swiss Neutrality Have A Future?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) February 24, 2024 marks the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the war, Switzerland's policy of neutrality has faced tough questions. Does it still make sense for the country to remain neutral? Join the discussion on“dialogue”.

This content was published on February 22, 2024 - 10:00 2 minutes

A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.



More from this author English Department



Deutsch de Dialog: Hat die Schweizer Neutralität noch eine Zukunft? Read more: Dialog: Hat die Schweizer Neutralität noch eine Zukunft?

Français fr La neutralité suisse a-t-elle encore du sens? Read more: La neutralité suisse a-t-elle encore du sens? Italiano it 'Dialogo': La neutralità svizzera ha un futuro? Read more: 'Dialogo': La neutralità svizzera ha un futuro?

Switzerland is not only famous for cheese and chocolate. It is also known globally for its neutrality and good offices. But how does the country define“neutrality”? How did it become a neutral state in the first place? And what are some of the successes and challenges when acting as a mediator in conflicts?

All you need to know about the issue

This week, we offer a selection of the best content produced by the various units of the Swiss Broadcasting Company (SBC) to give you an overview of the issue.

A selection of articles and content about Swiss neutrality:

External Content Changes and criticism

Since being recognised by the Great Powers at the 1815 Congress of Vienna , Swiss neutrality has been the subject of multiple debates on how it should be defined and what role it should play. With the outbreak of war in Ukraine two years ago, these debates were reignited, especially when Switzerland joined European Union sanctions against Russia.

Where do you stand compared to other users? Find out here:

External Content Does Swiss neutrality still make sense?

In 2022, the right-wing Swiss People's Party launched a“neutrality initiative” , aiming to prohibit Switzerland from entering into military alliances or placing sanctions on other countries. Other parties oppose this view and are pushing for a more open approach to international politics and alliances. This reflects how the debate around neutrality is not only discussed abroad, but also domestically. What do you think about the issue?

Join the discussion about Swiss neutrality with citizens in Switzerland and with

the Swiss Abroad hereExternal link .

External Content More How neutral is Switzerland, really?

The war in Ukraine is forcing Switzerland to explain its neutrality.

Read more: How neutral is Switzerland, really?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more More Inside Geneva: two years of war in Ukraine

This content was published on Feb 20, 2024 The approaching second anniversary of Russia's aggression in Ukraine marks a grim toll: thousands killed, towns in ruins, and millions of refugees.

Read more: Inside Geneva: two years of war in Ukraine Opinion More Goodbye (Swiss) neutrality?

This content was published on Aug 13, 2022 Analyst Daniel Warner looks at whether Russia's refusal to have Switzerland act as go-between with Ukraine marks the end of an era.

Read more: Goodbye (Swiss) neutrality? More Switzerland will remain neutral – until it's attacked

This content was published on Mar 17, 2022 Switzerland is neutral. So why has it been cooperating with NATO and the EU on security issues for years?

Read more: Switzerland will remain neutral – until it's attacked More Swiss president: 'Switzerland is a land without a hidden agenda'

This content was published on Nov 9, 2023 Switzerland's position of neutrality is still understood around the world, argues Swiss President Alain Berset in an interview with swissinfo.

Read more: Swiss president: 'Switzerland is a land without a hidden agenda' More Swiss neutrality is misunderstood in Ukraine, says Swiss ambassador

This content was published on Nov 7, 2022 People in Ukraine do not understand the Swiss concept of neutrality, says Claude Wild, Switzerland's ambassador to Ukraine.

Read more: Swiss neutrality is misunderstood in Ukraine, says Swiss ambassador More Swiss president defends neutrality and stresses human rights

This content was published on Mar 12, 2023 Swiss President Alain Berset says Swiss neutrality must retain its central elements, notably a commitment to humanitarian law and human rights.

Read more: Swiss president defends neutrality and stresses human rights More Welcome to“dialogue”!

This content was published on Feb 15, 2024 With our offer, called "dialogue", you can experience news and debate in a new way.

Read more: Welcome to“dialogue”!