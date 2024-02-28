Swiss-French Actress Ella Rumpf Receives César Newcomer Award

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss-French actress Ella Rumpf received a César in Paris on Friday evening. The jury of the French film award honoured Rumpf as female newcomer of the year (révélation feminine in French) for her role in the film Marguerite's Theorem.

The film is a Swiss co-production directed by Anna Novion. At the award ceremony, Rumpf thanked Novion for the trust and confidence she had shown in the role.

The 29-year-old Rumpf also paid tribute to the other actors in the film – Jean-Pierre Daroussin, Clotilde Courau and Julien Frison.“It was a pleasure to work with them,” she said, moved to tears.

In Marguerite's Theorem, the actress, who grew up in Zurich, plays a student who fails at her dissertation presentation. In defiance, she quits everything and becomes a shoe saleswoman before discovering her talent for mahjong.

Suzanne Jouannet, who can be seen in The Path of Excellence (La Voie Royale in French) by Valais director Frédéric Mermoud, was also among the César nominees for female newcomer. Julien Frison was nominated in the male newcomer category, for Marguerite's Theorem.

