Edelweiss Village Becomes A Swiss Monument In Canada

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For a long time, the fate of six historic Swiss chalets in Canada was uncertain. Now the former home of the legendary Swiss mountain guides in the Rocky Mountains has been saved.
This content was published on February 16, 2024 - 09:00 4 minutes
Switzerland has many faces, and each has many stories to tell. I am interested in the country in all its diversity. I write about agriculture and banks, diplomats and folk-style wrestlers, but also industrial excellence and cultural achievements.
More from this author German Department
Holds a B.A. in cross-language communication and is a qualified PR professional. Worked as a journalist on the paper Aargauer Zeitung, and before then was personal assistant to the mayor of Bern.
More from this author German Department
Deutsch de Bedrohtes Edelweiss Village wird Schweizer Denkmal in Kanada Original Read more: Bedrohtes Edelweiss Village wird Schweizer Denkmal in Kanada Français fr Les chalets des guides de montagne suisses au Canada sont sauvés Read more: Les chalets des guides de montagne suisses au Canada sont sauvés Italiano it Gli chalet delle guide montane svizzere in Canada sono salvi Read more: Gli chalet delle guide montane svizzere in Canada sono salvi Español es Las cabañas de los guías de montaña suizos en Canadá están a salvo Read more: Las cabañas de los guías de montaña suizos en Canadá están a salvo Português pt Vilarejo suíço ameaçado vira patrimônio cultural do Canadá Read more: Vilarejo suíço ameaçado vira patrimônio cultural do Canadá 日本語 ja 売りに出されたカナディアンロッキーのスイス村、運命決まる Read more: 売りに出されたカナディアンロッキーのスイス村、運命決まる 中文 zh 加拿大的瑞士登山向导小屋“获救”了 Read more: 加拿大的瑞士登山向导小屋“获救”了
A group of simple wooden chalets just outside the village of Golden, surrounded by spruce trees and hills, some half-ruined and barely inhabited for decades. This is part of Swiss history abroad: the former homes of Swiss mountain guides in British Columbia, Canada, known as“The Swiss Guides Village Edelweiss”.
Chalets so that the Swiss could stay
Around 1900, the Canadian Pacific Railway hired numerous Swiss mountain guides as tour guides. Their job was to guide tourists up the many challenging mountain peaks in the region. Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies
The chalets, built in 1912, were their home. They were also a kind of lure. The Canadians wanted Swiss mountain guides and their families to settle permanently in the Rocky Mountains. Previously, they had often come as seasonal travellers. Feuz Family
At the time, Swiss mountain guides had an exceptionally good reputation worldwide. They were experts in their field and had completed countless first ascents of 3000 metre peaks in the Rockies. Bruno Engler Archives
Then, over 100 years later, the special settlement, which had never really been changed or maintained in all those years, came onto the property market. However, it was not only the local museum that feared the loss of the historic houses – of which there are not many in Canada – as a result of the sale.
Birthplace of Canadian mountain culture
The future of Edelweiss Village affected many local people. And the sale also caused a stir internationally, not least due to a documentary filmExternal link .
In fact, Edelweiss Village in Golden is considered one of the most important birthplaces of Canadian mountain culture.“It must be preserved for present and future generations,” Ilona Spaar told swissinfo at the beginning of 2023. Spaar is the author of the book Swiss GuidesExternal link . She fought side by side with the Swiss abroad Johann Roduit to preserve the houses. zVg
The two have even managed to get the historic site included in the list of Canada's ten most endangered placesExternal link , which has brought Edelweiss Village a lot of attention, especially in Canada.
Awakened from slumber
Last summer, things went from bad to worse for the settlement: in July, the Canadian property company Montayne bought the settlement. According to a recent press release, it immediately took initial measures to protect and improve the historic structures. It stabilised the floors and installed fire protection equipment. swissinfo
The first buildings also underwent a complete exterior renovation. Roofs and terraces have now been renovated and some houses have been freshly painted.“Careful attention was paid to preserving and restoring as much of the original construction as possible,” the press release explains.
Montayne adds:“We respect the historical significance of the Swiss village and the Swiss mountain guides who lived there.” The company recognises the importance of the village for the local community and the Swiss living abroad in Canada.“We are passionate about preserving and restoring this unique place and its legacy,” writes the property company.
Inspiration from the Swiss Heritage Society
The aim is now to bring the structure of the Swiss village back to life and further restore the chalets to prevent further decay. swissinfo
The inspiration for this comes from an idea from the Swiss Heritage Society and its“Ferien im Baudenkmal” foundation. The chalets in Canada are to be rented out as holiday homes to cover the costs of the expensive restoration and landscaping work.
Ilona Spaar, who set up the“Swiss Edelweiss Village Foundation” with Johann Roduit, is delighted that the historic village will now be preserved.
“We are delighted with the extensive work that has been carried out so quickly,” she says. The work was carried out in the best possible way to preserve the original character of the chalets.
More Debate Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger Do you live abroad? Are there places with Swiss history near you?
Do you know of any places, buildings or works of art in your country of residence that are closely linked to the history of Swiss emigration?
Join the discussion May 16, 2022 View the discussion Articles in this story
Do you live abroad? Are there places with Swiss history near you?
Series Schweizer Kulturerbe im Ausland
Episode 1: 1. Edelweiss Village becomes a Swiss monument in Canada
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN28022024000210011054ID1107909329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.