(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 250,000 Kosovars and Kosovo-Swiss live in Switzerland. A video on how they perceive Switzerland and their relationship with Kosovo." />



Jump to home pag

Jump to navigatio

Jump to conten Skip to searc



Home

Focus

Opinions

Debates

Swiss Films / Podcasts / Videos

Swiss Abroad Newsletters



Switzerland: How To

Events and Partnerships

About us Search



en English

de Deutsch

fr Français

it Italiano

es Español

pt Português

ja 日本語

ar العربية

zh 中文 ru Русский

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages Login SearchDemocracy Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo 'The Swiss have become more open'(video)

Around 250,000 Kosovars and Kosovo-Swiss live in Switzerland today. In the video, three of them - Arta Krasniqi, Eleonit Smajli and Mergim Vukshinaj - talk about how they perceive Switzerland and their relationship with Kosovo.