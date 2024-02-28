(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On March 3, the Swiss will decide in two separate votes whether to raise the retirement age to 66 and whether to boost their pensions." />
Swiss Politics Pensions votes: Higher pensions and retiring later
On March 3, the Swiss will decide in two separate votes whether to raise the retirement age to 66 for both men and women, and whether to boost their pensions with thirteen pay-outs instead of the normal twelve. Here's the background to these popular initiatives.
