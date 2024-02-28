               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pensions Votes: Higher Pensions And Retiring Later


2/28/2024 12:57:09 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On March 3, the Swiss will decide in two separate votes whether to raise the retirement age to 66 and whether to boost their pensions." />

Pensions votes: Higher pensions and retiring later

On March 3, the Swiss will decide in two separate votes whether to raise the retirement age to 66 for both men and women, and whether to boost their pensions with thirteen pay-outs instead of the normal twelve. Here's the background to these popular initiatives.

