Foreign affairs When Switzerland opened its doors to Ukraine Ukrainian refugees wait for free transport to take them from Poland to Switzerland, April 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 2022 Staff at a reception centre in Zurich wait for refugees, March 2022. Keystone / Michael Buholzer The relief of arriving safely in Zurich from Ukraine, March 2022. Keystone / Michael Buholzer Ukrainian Flag Day at the Dispo event in Biel/Bienne, August 2022. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer Bicycling across Parliament Square in Bern, March 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex Ukrainian children and adults from the Mariupol region play in Gilly, western Switzerland, June 2022. The tipiti project, supported by SOS Children's Villages Switzerland, is home to three Ukrainian families with 25 children and five adults. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott Not alone: Ressi with his pug at a shelter for refugees from Ukraine, run by the Vaud migrant reception establishment (EVAM), May 2022. Keystone / Valentine Flauraud Mascha, a seamstress, and her daughter Vlada fled Ukraine and found refuge with one of the many host families in Switzerland, April 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex Marianna Romaniak, head of the Ridni Charitable Foundation of support for orphans, discusses the possible intake of 160 orphans from Ukraine with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, March 2022. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer Around 30 Ukrainian refugees, mostly mothers with children, celebrate Christmas at the Capuchin Regional Centre in Lugano, December 2022. Keystone / Ti-Press The Swiss sports ministry is offering help and support to Ukrainian competitive athletes in Switzerland. Junior track cyclists Kateryna Badiak and Leonid Fomenko talk to journalists at the Velodrome in Grenchen, March 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex Protests in Geneva against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, March 2022 Keystone / Martial Trezzini Singing the Ukrainian national anthem during a demonstration near the Russian Embassy in Bern, February 2023. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled to Switzerland after Russia's invasion two years ago. Many are still here. A look at the relief, uncertainty, determination and hope of some of those who suddenly found themselves with almost nothing in a foreign country.
