A long-term Parkinson's patient who had severe mobility problems can now walk fluidly without falling thanks to a new experimental spinal implant.
Science Spinal implant helps man with Parkinson's to walk without falling (video)
A long-term Parkinson's patient who had severe mobility problems can now walk fluidly without falling thanks to a new experimental spinal implant that stimulates his leg muscles.
