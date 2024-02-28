               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Spinal Implant Helps Man With Parkinson's To Walk Without Falling (Video)


2/28/2024 12:57:08 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A long-term Parkinson's patient who had severe mobility problems can now walk fluidly without falling thanks to a new experimental spinal implant." />

Science Spinal implant helps man with Parkinson's to walk without falling (video)

A long-term Parkinson's patient who had severe mobility problems can now walk fluidly without falling thanks to a new experimental spinal implant that stimulates his leg muscles.

