AIADMK Undecided On Electoral Alliances After Snapping Ties With NDA

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) The AIADMK leadership is uncertain on the political alliance it has to forge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After cutting ties with the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu following differences of opinion with the state BJP President, K.Annamalai, the AIADMK is in political uncertainty on new combinations and permutations.

While the party leadership has travelled across Tamil Nadu and met people before its manifesto was finalised, the party is unable to stich in a credible alternative to DMK.

The AIADMK, which is the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, had more than 33% vote share in the 2021 assembly polls and is planning to win a few seats from the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), had recently met a senior leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and also Vijayakanth's party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

However, sources in AIADMK told IANS that the meeting with these political parties were not as expected and EPS said that more discussions will be conducted as expected.

It may be recalled that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK in alliance with NDA could garner only one seat -- Theni which AIADMK leader P. Ravindhranath won defeating senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, EVKS Elangovan.

After breaking up the alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK is expecting secular votes in its kitty and is tryingn to align itself with the PMK at any cost as it is the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community which can have a a major say in the Western region of Tamil Nadu.

Sources in AIADMK told IANS that hectic bargaining was taking place behind the scenes and major decisions will be taken soon.