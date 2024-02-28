United States 5G Infrastructure Market Growth Analysis, Outlook, Share & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States 5G Infrastructure Market Report by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Others), Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking, Network Function Virtualization, and Others), Network Architecture (Standalone, Non-Standalone), Frequency (Sub-6 Ghz, Above 6 Ghz), End User (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Home User, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, United States 5G infrastructure market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 42.60% during

2024-2032.



5G infrastructure refers to the network architecture and technology that enables the deployment and functioning of 5G wireless communication networks. It encompasses various components, such as base stations, antennas, routers, switches, backhaul connections, software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV), edge computing, and cloud infrastructure. It is developed to deliver ultra-fast data speeds, low latency, high reliability, and massive connectivity. It assists in innovating retail experiences like personalized shopping experiences, augmented reality (AR) product visualization, cashier-less stores, and seamless mobile payments. It also supports inventory management, supply chain optimization, and logistics tracking applications.

United States 5G Infrastructure Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, video streaming, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is catalyzing the demand for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the United States. Moreover, the growing adoption of 5G infrastructure in the healthcare sector, as it enables healthcare professionals to deliver remote consultations, monitor patients in real-time, access medical records, and diagnostic imaging from anywhere, is positively influencing the market. In line with this, governing agencies in the US are recognizing the importance of 5G technology for national competitiveness, economic growth, and national security. As a result, they are introducing various policies to promote the deployment of 5G infrastructure, including spectrum auctions, regulatory reforms, and funding programs for supporting research and development (R&D) activities. Additionally, ongoing advancements in wireless communication technologies, including improvements in antenna technology, spectrum efficiency, network architecture, and virtualization techniques are contributing to the market growth in the country. Apart from this, the increasing employment of 5G infrastructure in the media and entertainment sector to deliver high-quality and immersive media experiences, such as live streaming of sporting events, interactive live concerts, and personalized content recommendations, is bolstering the growth of the market in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Communication Infrastructure Insights:



Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN) Others

Network Technology Insights:



Software-Defined Networking

Network Function Virtualization Others

Network Architecture Insights:



Standalone Non-Standalone

Frequency Insights:



Sub-6 Ghz Above 6 Ghz

End User Insights:



Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Home User Others

Regional Insights:





Northeast

Midwest

South West

