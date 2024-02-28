United States Sports Medicine Market Report 2024 | Growth, Size, Demand And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Sports Medicine Market Report by Product (Body Reconstruction, Body Support and Recovery, Body Monitoring and Evaluation, Compression Clothing, Accessories), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot & Ankle Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Specialty Clinics, Fitness and Training Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The United States sports medicine market size reached US$ 2,643.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,662.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Sports medicine refers to medications and treatments specifically tailored as per the needs of athletes and individuals engaged in physical activities. It helps in optimizing athletic performance and promoting overall health and well-being of athletes, ranging from recreational enthusiasts to professional athletes. It can enhance athletic performance by increasing energy levels, improving strength, and enhancing endurance. It aids in muscle repair and reduces inflammation, helping athletes recover more quickly after intense workouts or competitions as it contains ingredients, such as protein, amino acids, or antioxidants. As it is essential for bone health and can help reduce the risk of stress fractures and other injuries, especially in high-impact sports, the demand for sports medicine is increasing in the United States.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-sports-medicine-market/requestsample

United States Sports Medicine Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing participation in sports among individuals, along with the increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the United States. In addition, the rising awareness among the masses about the importance of health and fitness is encouraging them to engage in regular exercises and recreational sports, which is strengthening the market growth in the US. Besides this, ongoing advancements in diagnostic imaging, surgical techniques, rehabilitation equipment, telemedicine platforms, and wearable devices are improving the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of sports-related injuries, thereby contributing to the growth of the market in the country. Additionally, the growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and services are catalyzing the demand for sports medicines to improve access to specialized care and treatment options. In line with this, increasing collaborations between sports organizations, coaches, trainers, and sports scientists to enhance patient care and expand sports medicine professional networks are impelling the market growth in the country. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on holistic athlete care, including performance optimization and injury prevention, is supporting the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Body Reconstruction



Fracture & Ligament Repair Products



Arthroscopy Devices



Implants



Orthobiologics

Prosthetics

Body Support and Recovery



Braces & Supports



Physiotherapy





Thermal Therapy





Ultrasound Therapy





Laser Therapy

Electrostimulation Therapy

Body Monitoring and Evaluation



Cardiac Monitoring



Respiratory Monitoring



Hemodynamic Monitoring

Musculoskeletal Monitoring

Compression Clothing

Accessories



Bandages



Disinfectants



Tapes Others

Breakup by Application:



Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot & Ankle Injuries

Hip & Groin Injuries

Elbow & Wrist Injuries

Back & Spine Injuries Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Orthopedic Specialty Clinics

Fitness and Training Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Others

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163