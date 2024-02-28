5Paisa Hires Aravind Tambad As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, February 27, 2024: 5paisa Capital Limited, One of India\'s largest digital discount brokers, has hired Aravind Tambad as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).



Prior to joining 5paisa, Aravind Tambad worked as Chief Growth Officer for Paytm Money. Tambad is a seasoned leader with over 14-years of experience in consumer and B2B marketing and growth verticals across FMCGs, e-commerce, fashion and food delivery. He has a successful track record of delivering revenue growth for large consumer brands, build high performance teams, drive sales and deliver business profitability.



Tambad has earlier worked with Uni Cards as head of growth and marketing, Swiggy as Entrepreneur in Residence, Charmboard, Myntra and Edusys. He completed his PDGM from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and also possess a degree in engineering.



Aravind will be based in Bengaluru and will report to Mr Narayan Gangadhar, MD & CEO of 5paisa Capital.



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said, \"I am very excited to welcome Aravind to the 5paisa team. Aravind has spearheaded growth at large tech-driven consumer ventures. His successful track record of creating and delivering large scale digital products and deep understanding of the evolving tech ecosystem in driving growth will help us accelerate acquisitions at 5paisa Capital.\"



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Aravind Tambad said, \"5paisa is one of the innovators and disruptors in the digital discount broking space. I am really excited to be a part of with the fantastic team lead by Narayan and offer my experience in building high performance and deliver growth aligned with business.\"



5paisa Capital is one of India\'s largest discount brokers with an overall customer base of over 3.7 million. The 5paisa mobile app is used by over 17 million investors and enjoys a rating of 4.3 stars. 5paisa Capital is backed by marquee global investors Fairfax, Ward Ferry, and RIMCO.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...