Find Your Light - Bremont Bamford Aurora Limited Edition

The Bremont Bamford Aurora glows in the dark unlike any other Bremont watch through the bold application of Super-LumiNova®, providing optimal visibility in low-light conditions.

WHAT IS SUPER-LUMINOVA?

Applied to the hands, hour markers, and bezels of watches, Super-LumiNova® is a photoluminescent material that absorbs and stores light energy, subsequently emitting it as a glow. Bremont employs up to as many as 20 coats of Super-LumiNova®, providing a vibrant and long-lasting luminescent effect that stands the test of time.

FIND YOUR LIGHT

The mesmerising and otherworldly spectacle of the Aurora Borealis has captivated humanity for centuries. Fittingly, 2024 is set to bring the best opportunity to experience the Aurora in over 20 years, due to the solar maximum where the sun reaches the peak of its 11-year cycle and enables the Northern Lights to be their most visible.