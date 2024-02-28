Yuven Sundaramoorthy Confirms Competing In 2024 Firestone INDY NXT Series Alongside Abel Motorsports

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Yuven Sundaramoorthy, the racing sensation of Indian heritage, is set to ignite the tracks of the 2024 Firestone INDY NXT Series.

The 37th edition of the open-wheel motorsport event promises thrills and spills as Yuven Sundaramoorthy takes on the competition alongside the esteemed Abel Motorsports team.

As the primary support series for the IndyCar Series, now in its second year under the Indy NXT banner following its acquisition by Penske Entertainment in 2022, the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season is gearing up for an exhilarating ride.

With a 14-race schedule announced by INDYCAR, including the addition of another oval to better prepare drivers for the diverse skills required in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition, the stage is set for high-octane action.

The season kicks off on March 10 on the Streets of St Petersburg, Florida, setting the pace for what promises to be a gripping campaign. Fans can mark their calendars for two doubleheader weekends: May 10-11 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and June 22-23 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

The champion will be crowned on Sunday, September 15 on the Nashville Super Speedway, marking the first time this venue hosts the season-ending event race of the 2024 INDY NXT series will be streamed live on Peacock, with live coverage of practice and qualifying available on INDYCAR LIVE, ensuring fans don't miss a single moment of the action.

Confirming his participation, Yuven Sundaramoorthy expressed his excitement, stating,“It's an honour to be part of such a prestigious event and to represent my Indian heritage on the racing stage. I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited to showcase my skills against the best in the sport. With the unwavering support of my team and fans, I'm determined to give it my all and leave a lasting impression with every lap.”

Building on his stellar performance during the 2023 USF Pro Championships season, Sundaramoorthy showcased his prowess in the USF Pro 2000 program before making the leap to Indy NXT with Abel Motorsports. With two impressive top-10 finishes in four races across three events in Nashville, Portland, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sundaramoorthy has proven his mettle on the track.

In 2021, Sundaramoorthy clinched four wins and secured five more podium finishes, culminating in a commendable third-place standing in the USF 2000 title race. As the sole Indian-American driver to triumph within the IndyCar ladder system, his victories at revered tracks such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Barber Motorsports Park have solidified his status as a rising star in motorsport.