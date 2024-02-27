GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market 2024: Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth And Research Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The GCC electronic toll collection market size reached

US$ 423.4 Million

in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 742.0 Million

by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 9.3%

during 2023-2028.

GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market Overview:

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is an automated system that enables seamless toll payment on highways and expressways. Utilizing RFID technology, in-vehicle transponders, or license plate recognition, ETC eliminates the need for manual toll collection. As vehicles pass through toll booths, toll charges are automatically deducted from prepaid accounts, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing overall efficiency.

ETC systems enhance the convenience of toll payment, ensuring a swift and non-stop travel experience for motorists. This technology has become increasingly prevalent globally, streamlining toll collection processes, reducing environmental impact, and improving the overall transportation infrastructure.

GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends:

The market in GCC is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Moreover, the GCC's commitment to smart city initiatives and technological advancements has spurred the adoption of intelligent transportation solutions, including ETC. Governments in the region are investing in modernizing transportation infrastructure to enhance efficiency and promote sustainable urban development. Furthermore, the strategic geographical location of the GCC as a global trade and transit hub intensifies the need for streamlined logistics and transportation. ETC systems facilitate the smooth and rapid movement of goods and people, aligning with the region's economic objectives.

Additionally, the GCC's focus on enhancing the overall user experience for motorists contributes to the popularity of ETC. The convenience of cashless toll payments, coupled with reduced travel times, appeals to a growing population of tech-savvy residents. Government support and regulatory initiatives promoting smart transportation solutions and digital payment systems also play a crucial role. Incentives and collaborations with private sector stakeholders encourage the widespread implementation of ETC systems across the GCC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



RFID

DSRC Others

Breakup by System:



Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:



Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:



Hardware Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:



Distance Based

Point Based

Time Based Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:



Highways Urban Areas

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

