GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market 2024: Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth And Research Report By 2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The GCC electronic toll collection market size reached
US$ 423.4 Million
in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 742.0 Million
by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate
(CAGR) of 9.3%
during 2023-2028.
GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market Overview:
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is an automated system that enables seamless toll payment on highways and expressways. Utilizing RFID technology, in-vehicle transponders, or license plate recognition, ETC eliminates the need for manual toll collection. As vehicles pass through toll booths, toll charges are automatically deducted from prepaid accounts, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing overall efficiency.
ETC systems enhance the convenience of toll payment, ensuring a swift and non-stop travel experience for motorists. This technology has become increasingly prevalent globally, streamlining toll collection processes, reducing environmental impact, and improving the overall transportation infrastructure.
GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends:
The market in GCC is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Moreover, the GCC's commitment to smart city initiatives and technological advancements has spurred the adoption of intelligent transportation solutions, including ETC. Governments in the region are investing in modernizing transportation infrastructure to enhance efficiency and promote sustainable urban development. Furthermore, the strategic geographical location of the GCC as a global trade and transit hub intensifies the need for streamlined logistics and transportation. ETC systems facilitate the smooth and rapid movement of goods and people, aligning with the region's economic objectives.
Additionally, the GCC's focus on enhancing the overall user experience for motorists contributes to the popularity of ETC. The convenience of cashless toll payments, coupled with reduced travel times, appeals to a growing population of tech-savvy residents. Government support and regulatory initiatives promoting smart transportation solutions and digital payment systems also play a crucial role. Incentives and collaborations with private sector stakeholders encourage the widespread implementation of ETC systems across the GCC.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by System:
Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems Other Toll Collection Systems
Breakup by Subsystem:
Automated Vehicle Identification Automated Vehicle Classification Violation Enforcement System Transaction Processing
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware Back Office and Other Services
Breakup by Toll Charging:
Distance Based Point Based Time Based Perimeter Based
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Oman Kuwait Bahrain
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022) Market Outlook (2023-2028) COVID-19 Impact on the Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Strategic Recommendations Historical, Current and Future Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Structure of the Market Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
