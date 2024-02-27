2024 US Presidential Election: 'He Is As Old As I Am', Joe Biden Turns Table On Trump Over Age Criticism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"He is about as old as I am,\" US President Joe Biden turned tables on former President Donald Trump when asked about the claims that he is too old to run for a second term Biden, while campaigning in New York on Monday, had stopped by 30 Rockefeller to appear on National Broadcasting Company's (NBC) \"Late Night with Seth Meyers\".The President's sit-down with the comic included questions about his age and his 2024 agenda versus that of Trump, the Republican front-runner for the nomination, reported ABC News questioned the US President over the leaked classified documents which state Biden is 81 years old currently.“Some documents recently leaked, some classified documents--and this isn't a gotcha show but I do want to ask about it--that says you are currently 81 years old.”Jokingly, Biden said, \"Who the hell told you that? That's classified.\"Meyers then highlighted the fact that polls have showed that the US voters are concerned about Biden's age as he gears up for second term run and asked how Biden plans to address that on the campaign trail.\"Number 1, you got to take a look at the other guy, he's about as old as I am,\" Biden said, hinting at Trump, who is 77. \"Number 2, it's about how old your ideas are.\"

Slamming the 77-year-old's ideology, Biden said he is the person who wants to take America and American back 50-60 years. \"This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that, for 50, 60 years, have been solid American positions.\"

'I think about future'The US President said that he thinks about the future, and not the past.“I think it's about the future. And everything, every single thing we've done, and I think we've got some good things done...they told us we couldn't get them done because things were so divided.”The interview was in line with Biden's attempts to seek to tamp down voter worries and Republican criticisms about his age and stamina by ramping up his appearances, as reported by ABC News, the choice of venue was also decided targeting an important demographic: targeting, younger voters, at the show, also joked about conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift scheming with Democrats when it comes to everything from the Super Bowl to the 2024 US presidential elections.\"Where are you getting this information?\" Biden quipped when Meyers broached the subject. \"It's classified.\"Biden on Israel-Hamas conflictMeyers also questioned Biden about Republicans holding up aid to Ukraine, Trump's \"dictator\" remarks, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, who has been facing criticism by some Arab and Muslim communities for his position on the Israel-Hamas issue, said that he believed there is a path forward, albeit a \"difficult\" one, on a ceasefire and hostage release.\"Ramadan is coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out.\"

“Without Israel, no Jewish person would be safe, but also warned of diminished support for the country if it continues its current tactics in Gaza.”\"Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up without this incredibly conservative government they have ... they're going to lose support from around the world,\" he said. \"And that is not in Israel's interest.\"

Earlier in the day, Biden was at an ice cream shop with Meyers and said that he hoped that there would be a ceasefire reached by next Monday, ABC News reported.

