Released Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Santhan, Passes Away

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Santhan, a convict released in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on February 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to hospital officials.

