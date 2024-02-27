Kerala: Murder Accused Stabbed To Death In Kochi; Two Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A young man was stabbed to death in Kochi on Tuesday (Feb 27). The deceased was identified as Lalju, an Eloor native and an accused in the Antony Lasar murder case in 2021. The police arrested the accused, Fajis from his relative's home yesterday.

The police stated that the accused have many criminal cases against him including drug dealing. The second accused Chor Achu was apprehended today.

The incident happened last evening. The incident happened around 8 pm in Palluruthy. The victim was rushed to the hospital, however his life could not be saved. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, another person who got injured in the attack is undergoing treatment. The police are investigating whether more people are involved in the incident.