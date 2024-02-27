Karnataka: Son Kills Father Allegedly Over Property Dispute In Mandya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A son brutally murdered his father allegedly over a property dispute at Sundahalli village in Mandya. The father, Nanjappa (65), had reportedly allocated a significant portion of his property to his daughter, leading to escalating tensions within the family. The tranquillity of the village was shattered when Mahadev (40), the son of Nanjappa, mercilessly stoned his father to death, reportedly fueled by a dispute over property distribution.

Nanjappa had taken the noble decision to share his wealth, granting his daughter a substantial share in their property. However, this benevolent act seemed to have ignited resentment within the family, particularly from Mahadev, who allegedly opposed his father's decision vehemently.

Originally hailing from Archakarahalli village in Ramanagara district, Nanjappa had settled in Sundahalli village to be closer to his daughter-in-law. Despite having his own house and land, Nanjappa sold 2 acres of land in Archakarahalli and distributed the proceeds between his son and daughter. Additionally, he had bestowed the land near his residence in Sundahalli to his daughter, further exacerbating the tensions brewing within the family.

Trouble brewed when Nanjappa decided to sell the land near Sundahalli, leading to a dispute instigated by his daughter. Despite Nanjappa's efforts to resolve the conflict by extending financial assistance to his daughter, Mahadev's resentment continued to escalate. The situation reached a boiling point on Monday morning when Mahadev engaged in a heated altercation with his father, ultimately resorting to violence.

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing scene as Nanjappa attempted to flee from his enraged son, only to be relentlessly pursued and attacked throughout the village. In a desperate attempt to intervene, Mahadevamma, Nanjappa's wife, rushed to the scene, only to suffer a fatal blow to her head by her son.

Tragically, Nanjappa succumbed to his injuries, succumbing to the brutal assault inflicted by his flesh and blood. Meanwhile, Mahadevamma's condition remains critical as she fights for her life at Nimhans Hospital in Bengaluru. The Mandya Rural Police Station has launched an investigation into the incident, with Mahadev, the prime suspect, currently at large.

