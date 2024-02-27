31 Killed In Road Accident In Mali

(MENAFN- IANS) Bamako, Feb 28 (IANS) Thirty-one people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus fell off a bridge in Mali.

As per Transport ministry, the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday on the bridge crossing the Bagoe river, the ministry said in a statement.

The bus was en route to Burlina Faso from the southwestern Malian town of Kenieba and the probable cause of the accident was the driver losing control of the vehicle, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Road accidents are frequent in Mali mainly due to poor road and vehicle conditions.