Delhi Records 10.7 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temperature, AQI 'Moderate' At Several Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Until last week, the minimum temperature was hovering around 12 degrees, and the maximum temperature was recorded at around 25 to 27 degrees.

The IMD's forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees, with the minimum at around 11 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be "mainly clear sky" throughout the day.

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city was in the 'moderate' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'moderate' category, at 138 and PM10 reached 156, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 114, which is counted as 'moderate' and PM10 at 168.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 228, falling under the 'poor' category.