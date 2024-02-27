Actor Prakash Raj Lands In Controversy Again, Calls PM Modi A 'Hoarse Loudspeaker'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned actor Prakash Raj delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the prioritisation of temple inaugurations over pressing national issues. Speaking at a state-level open meeting of DYFI in Mangaluru, Raj lamented the shift in focus from the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence to ostentatious displays of religious fervour.

Raj, known for his outspoken views, addressed the crowd with a passionate plea for a more inclusive and progressive approach to governance. He highlighted the need to address societal challenges such as unemployment, rather than indulging in symbolic gestures like temple inaugurations.

'Give them their land': Prakash Raj compares Palestine with Kashmir; viral video sparks row (WATCH)

"The leaders of yesteryears fasted for freedom, but today we witness leaders fasting for the inauguration of temples," Raj remarked, emphasizing his commitment to speaking out against injustice as an artist and a citizen of the people.

Expressing his dismay at the political landscape, Raj criticized Modi for what he perceived as theatrical antics aimed at garnering attention. "How he made the country a spectacle! He entered the cave in 2019, now he wades in water with a camera. He changes costumes five times a day," Raj remarked, alluding to Modi's penchant for dramatic gestures.

Congress is a 'Bharat Todo' party: Karnataka BJP leader N Ravikumar

Raj also aimed at the government's handling of communal tensions, accusing the BJP and RSS of exacerbating divisions in society. "If we continue down this path, we risk regressing to the Stone Age," he warned, cautioning against the dangers of communal polarization.

Drawing attention to economic disparities, Raj questioned the allocation of funds for temple construction while essential services languished. "Where did all the collected money go? How many youths are languishing in jail while the children of powerful politicians roam free?" Raj questioned, highlighting the need for accountability in governance.