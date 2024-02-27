UAE Weather: Possible Rain, Overcast Skies As Temperatures Set To Rise

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 7:30 AM

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Convective clouds will cause rainfall over scattered areas of the country, it added.

Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust.

Overcast skies were seen across Dubai as orange hues cast a glow early today.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Temperatures will increase today, and could be as high as 28oC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 27oC in Abu Dhabi and 26oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18oC in Abu Dhabi and 19oC in Dubai and 10oC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 50 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 50 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times by Thursday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

