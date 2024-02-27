Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – Varying temperatures will prevail across the Kingdom's regions on Wednesday with relatively cold weather prevailing in most areas and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will be visible at higher altitudes, accompanied by moderate easterly to southeasterly winds.According to the latest report from the Meteorological Department, similar weather patterns are expected to persist on Thursday, with moderate southeasterly winds occasionally becoming active.As we move into Friday, a slight temperature rise is anticipated, bringing pleasant warmth to most areas while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experience relatively hot conditions.Some clouds will appear at higher altitudes, and the winds will be southeasterly and active, potentially causing dust, particularly in desert areas.Looking ahead to Saturday, temperatures will slightly decrease, resulting in relatively cold weather for most areas while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively warm.Clouds will be scattered at higher altitudes, and the winds will be northwesterly and active, stirring dust in the desert regions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 15C.