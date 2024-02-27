Basketball Squad Plays Saudi Arabia In Asia Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - Jordan plays an away match against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Monday in the Group D of qualifiers for the 31st FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

Jordan tipped off the qualifying journey with a 73-46 win over Palestine on the weekend as

Saudi Arabi beat Iraq 64-58 in the other match.

National team coach Wisam Al Sous acknowledged the match and performance were not convincing.“It was a slow start and shooting percentage was low. However, I'm satisfied with young players who joined the team. The process of building Jordan's future team will be gradual as the lineup will eventually group the best available,” he said.

The coach and players have come under fire as the team scored an expected win over Palestine while scoring only 14 of 33 free shots awarded. Observers noted relying on Pros Ahmad Duweiri and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is not viable nor serves creating a competitive lineup with both played abroad and chances of injuries and missing the lineup a big possibility as Jordan starts the long qualifying process.

A total of 24 teams are playing Round 1 qualification matches for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in three windows in February and

November 2024 and February 2025. Meanwhile, teams will also battle for qualifyingspots for 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside hosts Qatar who automatically qualified. The top two teams of each group qualify for the final tournament and the six third-placed teams will play another qualifying tournament for the final four places.