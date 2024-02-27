Gov't Forces Killed Four Naxals In India's Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (NNN-PTI) – Four Naxals were killed in a fierce gunfight with the joint contingent of police and paramilitary troops yesterday, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The gunfight broke out when government forces conducted a search operation in the forest area, in Jangla of Bijapur district, about 403 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, after receiving intelligence information about the presence of Naxals, police said.

“Four bodies of Naxals have been recovered from the forest area and a search operation is still underway,” a senior police official told media.“Some arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot.”

On Sunday, three Naxals were killed in a similar gunfight in the forest area of Koyalibeda area, in Kanker district of the state.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India. The insurgency has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives.– NNN-PTI